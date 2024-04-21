PSI Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,649,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.