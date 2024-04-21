PSI Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the quarter. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF comprises about 1.0% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PREF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 116,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,821. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.