PSI Advisors LLC Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises about 1.5% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ET traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.77. 14,186,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,997,468. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

