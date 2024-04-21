PSI Advisors LLC Has $581,000 Stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunoco by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,747,000 after buying an additional 55,402 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sunoco by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,784,000 after buying an additional 122,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,949,000 after purchasing an additional 110,156 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 6,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 574,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,419,000 after purchasing an additional 565,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 419,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunoco

In other Sunoco news, Director David K. Skidmore purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $78,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,076.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sunoco Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Sunoco stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.50. 423,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $41.95 and a 1-year high of $64.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.46). The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SUN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

