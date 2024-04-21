PSI Advisors LLC Has $8.67 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $181,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPMD stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.69. 1,696,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,377. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $53.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.