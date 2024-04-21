PSI Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,976 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.6% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. PSI Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $28,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 183,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 32,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,655,000 after purchasing an additional 268,157 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,437,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.24. 10,457,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,929,741. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.07.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

