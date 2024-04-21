PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 420 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $400.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,741. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $385.86 and a 200 day moving average of $383.05. The stock has a market cap of $111.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

