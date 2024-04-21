PSI Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of QQQM traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.63. 2,820,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,328. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $127.47 and a 52-week high of $184.88. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.01.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.3454 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.