PSI Advisors LLC Sells 193 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,756,001,000 after buying an additional 387,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,594,235,000 after buying an additional 135,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,388,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,031 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $653,183. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $87.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,899,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,964,867. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $84.29 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.94 and its 200 day moving average is $94.43. The firm has a market cap of $99.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

