PSI Advisors LLC Sells 376 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 33,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 139,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 101,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 13,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.4% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.18.

BMY stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,303,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,788,345. The firm has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

