Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.15% of Public Storage worth $82,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.0 %

Public Storage stock opened at $260.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $312.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.49.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

