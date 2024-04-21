Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

