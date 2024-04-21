Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI) versus eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Financial Contrast

Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI – Get Free Report) and eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.7% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.7% of Qilian International Holding Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Qilian International Holding Group and eFFECTOR Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qilian International Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A eFFECTOR Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,311.76%. Given eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe eFFECTOR Therapeutics is more favorable than Qilian International Holding Group.

Qilian International Holding Group has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qilian International Holding Group and eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qilian International Holding Group $46.47 million N/A -$7.78 million N/A N/A eFFECTOR Therapeutics $3.55 million 1.77 -$35.81 million ($16.92) -0.10

Qilian International Holding Group has higher revenue and earnings than eFFECTOR Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Qilian International Holding Group and eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qilian International Holding Group N/A N/A N/A eFFECTOR Therapeutics N/A N/A -160.00%

Summary

Qilian International Holding Group beats eFFECTOR Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qilian International Holding Group

Qilian International Holding Group Limited manufactures and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company provides licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions. It offers Qilian Shan oxytetracycline tablets to prevent and treat a range of diseases in chickens, turkeys, cattle, swine, and human; and Qilian Shan oxytetracycline APIs for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture medications. In addition, the company offers TCMD products, such as Ahan antibacterial paste to treat refractory chronic skin diseases; heparin products, including heparin sodium preparations for pharmaceutical companies to produce medications for cardiovascular diseases, cerebrovascular diseases, and hemodialysis; and Zhu Xiaochang sausage casings, which are natural food products for culinary application. Further, it provides Xiongguan organic fertilizers to improve crop yield and soil's chemical properties and reduce soil compaction; and Xiongguan organic-inorganic compound fertilizers to increased plant growth. Qilian International Holding Group Limited was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Jiuquan, the People's Republic of China.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors (STRIs) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer; and Zotatifin, a small molecule inhibitor of eukaryotic initiation factor 4A (eIF4E), which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors, as well as completed Phase 2a open-label expansion cohort in combination with fulvestrant and abemaciclib to treat patients with ER+ breast cancer. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with Pfizer Inc. to research and develop small molecules that target eIF4E. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

