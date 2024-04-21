QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,943 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 590,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after purchasing an additional 210,944 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.81 on Friday, hitting $157.63. 10,292,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,247,785. The firm has a market cap of $175.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.89. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,728. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.