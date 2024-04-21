Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,332 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $69,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 669,187.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 53,535 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,352,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Quanta Services by 8,297.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,205,000 after acquiring an additional 901,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $4,085,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PWR traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.26. 1,134,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,937. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $265.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.69 and its 200-day moving average is $209.05.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.54.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total transaction of $2,042,918.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

