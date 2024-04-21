Quantfury Token (QTF) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $65.75 Million

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, Quantfury Token has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $65.75 million and $22,787.53 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for $6.57 or 0.00010119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 6.58720296 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22,668.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

