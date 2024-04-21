QUASA (QUA) Price Hits $0.0014

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. QUASA has a market cap of $170,591.80 and $146.74 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUASA has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011645 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001505 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,818.88 or 0.99934677 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010676 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010221 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00144214 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $104.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.