Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Cuts Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $79.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.04. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $87.10.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fortive

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.