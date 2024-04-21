Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for about 2.4% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $11,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. CWM LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000,000 after acquiring an additional 77,298 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 710,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,347,000 after acquiring an additional 383,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.30.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Raymond James increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

