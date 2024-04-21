Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 90,425 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 18,264 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 111,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.63. 10,292,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,247,785. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.87 and its 200-day moving average is $142.89. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $177.59. The stock has a market cap of $175.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,260 shares of company stock worth $5,973,728 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.90.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

