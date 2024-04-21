Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $9.95 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,646 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 2.0% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $653,183. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.61. 11,899,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,964,867. The company has a market capitalization of $99.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.43. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $84.29 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

