Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Increases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $501,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 388,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,364,000 after buying an additional 106,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.64. 1,797,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,487. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.30. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

