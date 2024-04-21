Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 851 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 2.8% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.46. 2,118,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,078. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.93.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

