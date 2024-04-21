Raydium Price Up 15.5% This Week (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $439.41 million and approximately $16.69 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can currently be bought for $1.67 or 0.00002585 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000524 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Raydium Token Profile
Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,304 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,744,893 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.
Raydium Token Trading
