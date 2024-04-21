ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $266.92 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.29 or 0.00129731 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008858 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011867 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000144 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001480 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.