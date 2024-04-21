Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RVP opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. Retractable Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 7.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

