Reviewing GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX)

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

GH Research has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get GH Research alerts:

Profitability

This table compares GH Research and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GH Research N/A -15.48% -15.01% RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GH Research N/A N/A -$35.59 million ($0.68) -16.22 RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals $80,000.00 0.03 -$1.73 million N/A N/A

This table compares GH Research and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than GH Research.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.9% of GH Research shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of GH Research shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GH Research and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GH Research 0 0 2 0 3.00 RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

GH Research presently has a consensus target price of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 258.11%. Given GH Research’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe GH Research is more favorable than RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals.

Summary

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals beats GH Research on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GH Research

(Get Free Report)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD. The company also develops GH002, an intravenous mebufotenin product candidate; and GH003, an intranasal mebufotenin product candidate, which are in preclinical development trials with a focus on psychiatric and neurological disorders. GH Research PLC was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for the treatment of dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue. It has strategic partnerships with Lee's Pharmaceutical Group and HLB Therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Alpha 1 Biomedicals, Inc. and changed its name to RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2000. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.