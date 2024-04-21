Reviewing Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) & Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) and Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ideal Power and Complete Solaria, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Complete Solaria 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ideal Power currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.44%. Complete Solaria has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,233.33%. Given Complete Solaria’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Complete Solaria is more favorable than Ideal Power.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $198,871.00 257.63 -$9.95 million ($1.61) -4.32 Complete Solaria $87.62 million 0.25 -$269.55 million N/A N/A

This table compares Ideal Power and Complete Solaria’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ideal Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Complete Solaria.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Complete Solaria shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Ideal Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 92.5% of Complete Solaria shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ideal Power has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Complete Solaria has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and Complete Solaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -4,977.50% -75.69% -65.70% Complete Solaria N/A -843.99% -63.71%

Summary

Complete Solaria beats Ideal Power on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria, Inc. provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions. It offers its products and services through third party sales partners. The company is headquartered in Fremont, California.

