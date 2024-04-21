Reviewing Orchestra BioMed (OBIO) & Its Peers

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) is one of 231 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Orchestra BioMed to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Orchestra BioMed and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchestra BioMed -1,779.71% -58.32% -41.47% Orchestra BioMed Competitors -736.99% -146.96% -29.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Orchestra BioMed and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchestra BioMed 0 0 2 0 3.00 Orchestra BioMed Competitors 1586 4287 8434 220 2.50

Volatility & Risk

Orchestra BioMed presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 266.38%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 31.71%. Given Orchestra BioMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Orchestra BioMed is more favorable than its competitors.

Orchestra BioMed has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchestra BioMed’s competitors have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.6% of Orchestra BioMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orchestra BioMed and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Orchestra BioMed $2.76 million -$49.12 million -3.09 Orchestra BioMed Competitors $1.04 billion $4.04 million -7.69

Orchestra BioMed’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Orchestra BioMed. Orchestra BioMed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Orchestra BioMed competitors beat Orchestra BioMed on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease. Its products also comprise FreeHold devices and minimally invasive surgery devices. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the development and commercialization of BackBeat CNT for the treatment of HTN in patients indicated for a cardiac pacemaker; and a strategic collaboration with Terumo Medical Corporation for the development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

