Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $66.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.09.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $2.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 56,265 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,053 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 24,593 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

