Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 19,699 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $4,473,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 229,347 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 187,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $235,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $1,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

