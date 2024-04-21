Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Tops $3,500.72 on Top Exchanges

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $1.82 billion and $4.64 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $3,500.72 or 0.05363456 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 519,129 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 519,184.12626207. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 3,471.96961769 USD and is up 2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $2,407,089.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

