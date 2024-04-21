Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Cut to C$71.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$75.50 to C$71.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$74.88.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$53.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.43. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$50.15 and a one year high of C$67.67.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

