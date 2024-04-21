Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $225.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $222.88.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $214.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 13.2% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.