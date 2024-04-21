Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $1.99

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $41.47 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00003062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00090390 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00034820 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00013269 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.9915666 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

