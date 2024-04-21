Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Safehold from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Safehold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.40.

Get Safehold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SAFE

Safehold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 36.61 and a quick ratio of 36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87. Safehold has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $29.59.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.89 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.00) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safehold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 1,240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Safehold in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Safehold by 470.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.