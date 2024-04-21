Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America cut shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $14.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAGE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.28.

SAGE stock opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.73. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. The business had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.47) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 2621.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

