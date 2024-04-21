Sage Therapeutics’ (SAGE) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAGE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.28.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2621.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $105,976,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after buying an additional 792,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after buying an additional 666,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,833,000 after buying an additional 580,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 145.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after buying an additional 512,021 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

