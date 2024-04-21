Sage Therapeutics’ (SAGE) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $24.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.98) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.09) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.51) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

SAGE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.28.

SAGE opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 626.32%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 2621.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.47) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,976,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 792,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,850,000 after purchasing an additional 666,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,833,000 after purchasing an additional 580,250 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after purchasing an additional 512,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

