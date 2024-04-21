Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,732,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,075,000 after purchasing an additional 780,329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,744,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 805,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 137,976 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 234.9% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 131,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 91,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.0% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 629,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96,169 shares during the last quarter.

SBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE SBH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. 869,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.49 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 37.78%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

