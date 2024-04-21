SAP (SAP) to Release Earnings on Monday

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect SAP to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. SAP has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. On average, analysts expect SAP to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $175.77 on Friday. SAP has a one year low of $126.40 and a one year high of $199.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.15 and a 200-day moving average of $164.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SAP by 0.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 11.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 35.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $189.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

