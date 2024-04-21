Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 2.2% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,447 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,035,000 after purchasing an additional 882,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,693 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.21. 4,932,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,797. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.32. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.13.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.