Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.17. 341,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,389. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $35.96.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

