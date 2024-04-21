Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 255,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 94,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 101,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.65. 3,413,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671,898. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average is $74.95. The stock has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

