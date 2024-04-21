Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Increased by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,517 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 6.2% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $18,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.70. 2,110,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,740. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.47.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

