Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.60.

SAIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,298.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,775,000 after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after acquiring an additional 94,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,969,000 after purchasing an additional 328,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,082,000 after purchasing an additional 233,075 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $124.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.09 and a 200-day moving average of $124.85. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $145.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

