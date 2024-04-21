Seele-N One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,463.75 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $565,781.21 and $2,463.75 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 46.6% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009371 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011712 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001524 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,944.35 or 0.99893121 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010728 BTC.
- CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010102 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
Seele-N Token Profile
Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Seele-N Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.