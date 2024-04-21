Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.7% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,688,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,859,552. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.98.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

