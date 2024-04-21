Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Coty comprises approximately 1.0% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,281,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,039 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,707,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,729,000 after acquiring an additional 385,290 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Coty by 76.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 323,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 140,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Coty by 11.5% in the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,950,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,276,000 after buying an additional 611,853 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of Coty stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.15. 6,151,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,833,443. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.82. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

