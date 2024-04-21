Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cardlytics worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDLX. Craig Hallum upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cardlytics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $170,577.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,849.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 311,715 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $4,273,612.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,673,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,786,097.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $170,577.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares in the company, valued at $976,849.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,272 shares of company stock valued at $616,010 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $12.22. 825,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,001. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $588.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.44. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 43.56% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

